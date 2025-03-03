Jeff Stelling, Nathan Ellington and Ally McCoist have all had their say on the sacking of Shaun Maloney

Radio presenters Jeff Stelling and Ally McCoist – as well as Wigan Athletic legend Nathan Ellington – have been united in their disbelief following Shaun Maloney's sacking at the weekend.

Speaking on talkSPORT on Monday, the duo felt Maloney had been given a raw deal, with Stelling branding the decision 'ludicrous'.

He said: “I tell you what, first of all, the Shaun Maloney sacking is ludicrous. Absolutely ludicrous. He has stayed there, been very loyal to the club when there were issues with payment under a previous ownership.

"I know it’s an unpopular decision with the fans, they are 15th, miles off relegation, most of the players are young and in their early 20s. He’s a popular figure and I don’t get it at all.”

McCoist added: "I was reading all about it, and there were not any Wigan supporters who thought it was a good idea. They were all backing Shaun to the hilt.”

Latics legend Nathan Ellington - who has covered many of the club's games this season for local radio and club media - was also taken aback with the news.

"It's a really massive surprise really," he told BBC Radio Manchester. "Because I've been covering Wigan all season and - given the resources they have, and what they've been going through - he's done a really good job.

"I can see what he was trying to do, the progression was there...sure, there was a lot more to work on, but there was a lot of good stuff that had already been implemented by him.

"The players he's brought in, even just recently (in January), you could see the improvement in the team even after Thelo Aasgaard had gone. I was thinking they were going to stick with it, and to hear the news...it's just a massive surprise.

"I know sometimes you get a new manager bounce, and he might get a couple of wins to get them away from the drop. But I would have thought he would have been able to do that anyway. They won last Tuesday against Huddersfield, and even on Saturday they lost to a team (Reading) at the top end of the table. I'm not sure what's happened, maybe if there's been a fall-out, you never know.

"To be fair, there have been a number of games this season where Wigan have got themselves into a good position and then squandered the points...drawing when they should have won, or losing when they should have drawn. But you've also got to look at where you are in terms of the rebuild, and what the club has been going through.

"And when you take it all into context, you can't expect to have such a high level of output, when the club has been going through so much. I felt like his job was safe, and the club was seeing the same kind of vision on where they need to get to.

"They've built a great platform defensively, and it's then about getting some more players in going forward to score the goals, as we've been saying for weeks. That would have been the next logical step. I was still seeing progression...maybe not as fast as some people would have wanted, but you can't expect that overnight...I just think it's a massive surprise."