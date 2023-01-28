Rebuild under Shaun Maloney has already started - Wigan Athletic chairman
Talal Al Hammad says Shaun Maloney is already hard at work alongside Mal Brannigan to bring the good times back to Wigan Athletic.
The chairman wielded the axe on Thursday night to bring to an end Kolo Toure's tenure after only nine matches.
Having interviewed Maloney for the post two months ago - and been very impressed by his thinking - Talal wasted little time in handing him the job on a three-and-a-half-year deal.
And the new manager will be backed to bring in his own players before the transfer window closes on Tuesday evening.
“I am delighted Shaun has agreed to become the new manager of the football club," said Talal.
“Shaun needs no introduction to our supporters, with his achievements here as a player there for all to see.
“As a board, we knew that we needed to move effectively in making the right appointment, while ensuring the manager’s vision aligned with how we want to take this football club forward.
"We are confident Shaun is that person.
“The work has already started between Shaun and our CEO, Mal Brannigan, in what is undoubtedly an important period in our season.
“I have full faith that our fans will give Shaun and the team their full backing and support, starting at Blackburn Rovers, as we move forward, together.”
Maloney has plenty of time to get his ideas across to his new group of players.
Latics are without a game this weekend due to the FA Cup fourth round, while next weekend’s scheduled trip to Blackburn has been put back to the Monday night, February 6, for TV coverage.