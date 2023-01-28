Shaun Maloney pledges to bring 'spirit of the past' to rescue Wigan Athletic

The former Scotland international has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal to succeed Kolo Toure, who was relieved of his duties on Thursday night.

He's back on familiar territory, having played for Latics between 2011 and 2015, and can't wait to set about helping the club away from the foot of the Championship table.

Shaun Maloney is back at Wigan Athletic after an eight-year absence

“I’m very proud to be back," he said. "I have amazing memories here and created some fabulous moments with teams and with fans, and I’m excited to get started.

“The feeling I have from those times as a player is a big factor for me.

"I have been here previously and have always felt a great warmth from the supporters

“I want the fans to see a team that is giving absolutely everything, fighting to get better and the supporters need to feel that.

"The connection is there, we just need to reawaken it.

“We needed that support 10/11 years ago, and they were incredible for the team that I played in, and we’re going to need that again.

“It’s a really big challenge but I believe we can turn this around.

"A massive amount of work needs to be done, but I can’t wait to get started.”

After retiring from football in 2017, Maloney started to develop his trade in charge of Celtic’s B Team.

The next step in his coaching career would take Maloney to the international stage as assistant manager to Roberto Martinez with the Belgium national team.

Maloney would play a key role in the Red Devils’ rise to the number one ranking in the world, working with elite-level players and helping to develop an attacking and possession-based style of play.

After time spent obtaining a Masters in Coaching at the Johan Cruyff Institute, as well as a spell in charge of Hibernian in Scotland last year, Maloney has utilised the period before returning to Latics by visiting a number of clubs across Europe.

Graham Barrow - another club legend - is also returning as assistant manager, working alongside Rob Kelly.