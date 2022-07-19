REPORT: Accrington Stanley 0 Wigan Athletic 0

It was apparent inside the first minute this was going to be a keenly-contested 'friendly', with Korede Adedoyin leaving one on Joe Bennett.

The Latics man understandably took offence, and was pushed away by the Stanley man as play went on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Whatmough hits the bar at Accrington

When the football began, it was all Latics, with Whatmough heading a Max Power corner against the bar from 12 yards.

Callum Lang was the next visiting player to be in the wars, with the Stanley bench outraged the referee opted to stop the game to allow him to be treated.

From the resulting free-kick, James McClean's 20-yarder forced a good save from Toby Savin.

McClean then sent over another corner from which Whatmough this time fired against the bar.

Tom Naylor became the third Latics player to be clattered inside the opening half-hour, but thankfully he was okay to continue as well.

The half ended with Will Keane weaving his way into the box, but his shot was just wide of the far post.

In truth, the second period wasn't much to write home about, with the raft of substitutions from both sides contributing to the stop-start nature of proceedings.

Charlie Hughes headed just wide in the last 10 minutes, but honours ended even.