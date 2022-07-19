Wigan Athletic forward exit confirmed

The 27-year-old has struggled to settle at the DW since joining last summer from Rangers.

He made only three league starts before moving to St Mirren in January on loan.

Jordan Jones (Pic: Kilmarnock FC)

Latics boss Leam Richardson admitted earlier this month the door was open for Jones to leave ‘for the good of his career’.

And he has opted to rejoin Killie – for whom he played between 2016-19 – for the forthcoming campaign.

“It was a bit of a mental feeling driving in this morning, it has been three years since I left the club and it is a special feeling to be back, to see familiar faces like Kev the kitman and Yeti makes me delighted to be back,” said Jones.

“In terms of playing-wise I spent a couple of the best years of my career here.

"I’ve had a difficult 12 months. But I am desperate to get back to my best and what better place for me to do that than Kilmarnock, which feels like my home.

"I am here to help the team and hopefully we can have a really good season and achieve success together.

"I think with the fans, the majority appreciated what we all achieved in my last season here, but I know I made a few mistakes on my way out that I regret, and if I could change that, I would.

"Nobody is perfect and everyone makes mistakes. I am 27 now and a lot more mature, I am a dad now so life has changed a lot since then.

"I know the best way to get fans back singing my name is by scoring goals and creating assists, and I am keen to get going as soon as possible.”

Killie boss Derek McInnes added on the club’s official website: “Delighted to secure the loan signing of Jordan, he’s familiar with the club so the transition will be seamless.

"He’s a player we feel when he’s at the top of his game he can bring so much to the team. He’s a ball carrier and brings a lot more speed into the forward areas, as well as creativity and goals.

"He had a very good loan spell at Sunderland and it’s not quite happened at Wigan for whatever reason, but he’s arrived here with a hunger and it’s clear he has a point to prove and we want to see that in his performances.

"I am really looking forward to working with him, I think he will thrive on the responsibility of being an important player, and we want to give him that responsibility in this team.

"It is a good signing for us. If I’d thought when we first came in here in January that we would be preparing a team for the premier league, and had signed some of the players we have including Jordan, I would have been delighted.