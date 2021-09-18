REPORT: Accrington Stanley 1 Wigan Athletic 4

Charlie Wyke celebrates scoring his first goal for Latics

The scoreline hugely flattered Accrington, who saw their 100 per cent home record torn into pieces.

Rampant Latics put in arguably their best performance under Leam Richardson, taking their fans to the Edge of Heaven at the Wham Stadium with a scintillating display.

Only an unbelievable save from the home goalkeeper prevented Callum Lang opening the scoring in the opening stages.

But from the moment Jack Whatmough steered the ball home from the resulting corner, there was only going to be one winner,

Will Keane saw a shot deflected just wide, before a James McClean corner to the far post found an unmarked Callum Lang, who somehow headed wide of the mark.

The inevitable second goal eventually arrived on 18 minutes, with Max Power's cross being headed home in emphatic fashion by Will Keane.

And it should have been 3-0 within moments, as McClean raced clean through, only to touch the ball accidentally as he steadied himself, with the goalkeeper mopping up.

The visitors had a couple of solid penalty shouts with Wyke being sent to ground in the box, only for the official to wave play on.

But the only gripe at half-time would have been the lack of further goals that the performance undoubtedly warranted.

Latics picked up where they left off after the restart with Keane sliding the ball just wide of the target, before a McClean volley was brilliantly tipped round the post.

From the resulting corner, McClean's cross was nodded inches wide by Kell Watts - with the home side waiting to be put out of their misery.

Incredibly, though, it was Accrington who scored the next goal when, after Amos turned a Sean McConvile effort round the post, Michael Nottingham Nottingham fired home.

But Latics merely dusted themselves down, withstood the inevitable onslaught from Accrington, before Wyke's dinked finish made it 3-1 just before the hour mark.

And with second left, the ex-Sunderland man scored his second goal which, along with his former club conceding a 99th-minute equaliser at Fleetwood, sent Latics top of the table in style.