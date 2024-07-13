REPORT: Accrington Stanley 1 Wigan Athletic - Thelo at the double as Tics kick-off with win

By Paul Kendrick
Published 13th Jul 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2024, 12:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Wigan Athletic kicked-off their pre-season programme in style with a 4-1 victory at Accrington.

After Charlie Hughes had been denied by the home goalkeeper, Latics took the lead when James Carragher's ball found Joe Adams, who slid the ball home with aplomb on 25 minutes.

Read More
Defender joins Major League Soccer outfit CF Montreal following Wigan Athletic r...

Sam Tickle's only involvement in the first half was to keep out a long-range strike by Wigan-born Ben Woods, with Latics making 10 changes at the break - only Carragher staying on.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Joe Adams puts Latics a goal in front at AccringtonJoe Adams puts Latics a goal in front at Accrington
Joe Adams puts Latics a goal in front at Accrington

Accrington equalised on the hour mark when Jimmy Knowles fired home past Andy Lonergan, making his debut in the Latics goal.

But Latics hammered home their superiority in the final quarter, with Thelo Aasgaard firing home from close range 20 minutes from time after seeing his initial header parried out.

Goal number three came three minutes later after Chris Sze turned superbly and released Elijah Igiehon, whose shot was half-stopped by the home goalkeeper, before Dion Rankine tapped in from all of a yard.

And Aasgaard grabbed his second and Latics' fourth with five minutes left by gliding into the area and then lifting the ball over the advancing custodian.

Related topics:Accrington

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice