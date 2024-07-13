REPORT: Accrington Stanley 1 Wigan Athletic - Thelo at the double as Tics kick-off with win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Athletic kicked-off their pre-season programme in style with a 4-1 victory at Accrington.

After Charlie Hughes had been denied by the home goalkeeper, Latics took the lead when James Carragher's ball found Joe Adams, who slid the ball home with aplomb on 25 minutes.

Sam Tickle's only involvement in the first half was to keep out a long-range strike by Wigan-born Ben Woods, with Latics making 10 changes at the break - only Carragher staying on.

Accrington equalised on the hour mark when Jimmy Knowles fired home past Andy Lonergan, making his debut in the Latics goal.

But Latics hammered home their superiority in the final quarter, with Thelo Aasgaard firing home from close range 20 minutes from time after seeing his initial header parried out.

Goal number three came three minutes later after Chris Sze turned superbly and released Elijah Igiehon, whose shot was half-stopped by the home goalkeeper, before Dion Rankine tapped in from all of a yard.

And Aasgaard grabbed his second and Latics' fourth with five minutes left by gliding into the area and then lifting the ball over the advancing custodian.