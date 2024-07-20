REPORT: AFC Fylde 0 Wigan Athletic 4 - Thelo at the double as Tics enjoy trip to the seaside

Thelo Aasgaard took his pre-season goal tally to four in three matches with a brace as Wigan Athletic won 4-0 at AFC Fylde.

Latics were ahead with only 108 seconds on the clock, as Matt Smith's lovely chip split the home defence, allowing Aasgaard to finish coolly under the goalkeeper.

Jonny Smith doubled the lead on 32 minutes, with a textbook left-footed strike after cutting in off the right-hand side.

Thelo Aasgaard celebrates scoring his second and Latics' third goal at Fylde

However, Fylde goalkeeper Theo Richardson's reaction suggested he was very disappointed to have been beaten on his near post.

Aasgaard made it 3-0 shortly after the restart, with a clinical header from a nice cross provided by the trialist who had started at right-back.

And Dion Rankine made it four on 54 minutes with a firm strike that found the net via the underside of the bar.

The crowd was also treated to a late cameo from former Tottenham and England midfielder Tom Huddlestone, who was recently appointed as first-team coach.

Latics: Tickle; Chapman, Hughes, Carragher, Sessegnon; M Smith, Adeeko; J Smith, Sze, Rankine; Aasgaard

Subs: Corran, Ramsay, Igiehon, McHugh, Edwards, Bettoni, Graham, Huddlestone

