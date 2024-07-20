Wigan Athletic set their sights on Fleetwood Town ace - but plenty of work still to be done

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Athletic have their sights firmly set on Fleetwood Town forward Maleace Asamoah.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But there's a long way to go before the deal is done.

Shaun Maloney has targeted the 21-year-old forward, who came through the ranks at Reading, before his career took him to picturesque outposts such as Greek sides Kalamata and Olympiacos Volos, as well as English non-league outfits Cheshunt and New Salamis.

Fleetwood forward Maleace Asamoah is on Latics' wanted list

After joining Fleetwood last summer, he spent the second half of last term on loan with their sister club Waterford in the League of Ireland, where he enjoyed a rich vein of form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That alerted Latics, with Danish side Randers also reportedly monitoring the situation.

However, Wigan Today understands any talk of a deal being done is very premature, with the situation not close to being concluded.

Latics have their fingers in a few pies regarding targets, with Maloney well aware of the fact his squad remains light – with three weeks to go until the start of the new League One campaign.

They've already signed loan duo Calvin Ramsay (Liverpool) and Michael Olakigbe (Brentford), as well as Dion Rankine, Will Aimson and Tyrese Francois on permanent deals from Chelsea, Exeter City and Fulham respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Olakigbe has been ruled out for three months with a broken leg sustained in training, and Maloney is after two strikers to ease the burden on youngster Josh Stones, following the summer departures of Stephen Humphrys, Charlie Wyke and Josh Magennis.

Asamoah’s dad, Derek, is a former Ghana international.