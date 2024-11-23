REPORT: Barnsley 0 Wigan 1 - Thelo heads Latics back on track

Thelo Aasgaard celebrates coring the only goal at Oakwell

Thelo Aasgaard scored the only goal at Oakwell as Wigan Athletic got back to winning ways with a backs-to-the-wall victory against play-off chasing Barnsley.

Silko Thomas had the first opportunity of the game when he tried to float a shot into the far corner, but his effort was always going wide of the far post.

Latics then had a scare when Steven Sessegnon sent a wayward backpass that put Sam Tickle in a lot of trouble.

Barnsley’s Davis Keilor-Dunn looked to capitalise, and he was only denied by a sliding challenge from Tickle at full stretch – which, if mistimed, could have been catastrophic for the visitors, in terms of a possibly penalty and/or red card.

Back came Latics, though, and Thomas made a decisive impact three minutes before the break, when he skinned the Barnsley right-back and crossed for Aasgaard to head home.

Latics' joy was slightly tempered by the sight of Tyrese Francois limping off the field seconds before the half-time whistle, with Scott Smith coming on his place.

And Latics had a let-off early in the second period when Keilor-Dunn ran in behind Toby Sibbick, who didn't see him until it's too late.

The Wigan defender clearly pulled his opponent back, both outside and inside the box, before firing tamely at Tickle.

Barnsley went closer when Marc Roberts nodded the ball goalwards only for Will Aimson to head it over his own bar.

There was then a scramble in the Latics box, with a couple of efforts blocked at point-blank range on its way behind for a corner.

Connell sent a free-kick from the edge of the area just past the post, but Latics were good value for the three points.