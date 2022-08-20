REPORT: Birmingham City 0 Wigan Athletic 1
Charlie Wyke laid on the winning goal for Nathan Broadhead as 10-man Wigan Athletic recorded a memorable 1-0 victory at Birmingham City.
The visitors had played for more than 80 minutes with 10 men after Joe Bennett was – incredibly harshly – red-carded for a ‘last-man’ foul on Lukas Jutkiewicz, with replays showing he made no contact with the Birmingham striker.
Read More
But Leam Richardson’s men dug in and showed their character, to not only stem the Birmingham flow, but create the better chances.
Most Popular
-
1
Wigan Athletic: The 12th Man - 'He’s the next £25m player that will help to balance the books...he could be the one to to unlock defences and give us that bit of creativity we sometimes lack...'
-
2
Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet praises Abbas Miski for his role in the 'professional performance' against Toulouse
-
3
European Championships: Keely Hodgkinson progresses to the 800m final
-
4
REPORT: Birmingham City 0 Wigan Athletic 1
-
5
Wigan Warriors: Frano Botica states nothing could've prepared him for the conditions in England after first joining the club
And they were left celebrating a famous victory when two of their substitutes combined, to continue Latics’ unbeaten start to the campaign.
Birmingham had started brightly, with Przemyslaw Placheta firing over the bar.
And they were give a massive boost with less than 10 minutes gone, when Bennett was wrongly adjudged to have brought down Jutkiewicz.
The resulting free-kick from Juninho Bacuna flew just wide, with Latics forced into a reshuffle, which saw Ryan Nyambe take over from Josh Magennis, and James McClean drop to left wing-back.
The dismissal appeared to have a galvanising effect on Latics, with Tom Naylor spurning a glorious opportunity top open the scoring, when he volleyed wide from the penalty spot.
It was hearts in mouths time again for Latics when Jamie Jones - in for the injured Ben Amos - went down and required treatment on a side-hip problem.
Fortunately he was able to continue, and Latics ended the half on top, with Will Keane not making the best of a Callum Lang cross.
Latics had to defend at the start of the second period, with Bacuna shooting towards the far post, and a deflection off Jason Kerr diverting it behind for a corner.Jutkiewicz headed straight at Jones, with Power trying his luck at the other end, only to be denied by a good save.
Latics fans were then treated to their first sight of Wyke in a competitive game for nine months, along with Broadhead and Graeme Shinnie.
Birmingham also brought on former Latics striker Sam Cosgrove, who was immediately in the game, forcing Jones into a stunning save at the expense of a corner.
But the substitutions had given the visitors a second wind, and two of them combined to open the scoring eight minutes from time.
Wyke it was with great work down the left, and he waited for the perfect moment to slide in Broadhead, who beat the goalkeeper on his near post.