Latics couldn’t have got off to a worse start as Blackpool took the lead inside two minutes.

Jerry Yates was given time and space on the edge of the box, and he fired in, off the post, across Ben Amos.

Latics lost Jack Whatmough to injury on a forgettable afternoon at Blackpool

Latics' afternoon didn't improve when Jack Whatmough limped off, to be replaced by Ashley Fletcher, which saw a switch from a back three to a back four.

The visitors were screaming for a penalty just before half-time when Fletcher's attempts to get his head to a right-wing cross saw the ball appear to strike a flailing home arm.

Referee Thomas Bramall, however, waved play on.

Christ Tiehi took over from Tom Nyalor at half-time, but Latics' toil continued.

They did at least record their first shot on goal when Max Power's cross found Thelo Aasgaard, who couldn't get a proper connection and it was an easy save for Dan Grimshaw.

To be fair, Blackpool weren't offering much in the way of an attacking threat, either, seemingly content to allow Latics have the ball at the back.

Tom Pearce and Josh Magennis replaced Omar Rekik and Will Keane.