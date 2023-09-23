Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Latics actually had the best early chance when Charlie Wyke led a two-on-two break, and bided his time before sliding in Thelo Aasgaard, who controlled well before directing his left-foot shot past the far post.

But it was Rovers who opened the scoring, when Luke Thomas was allowed to cut in off the right and fired home with his left foot past Sam Tickle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Hughes tries in vain to get Latics back into the game

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latics fought back immediately, though, and levelled when Sean Clare's cross was slotted home from close range by Wyke, who the home players felt had fouled goalkeeper Matt Cox in the build-up.

The visitors couldn't build on their equaliser, however, and were behind again within five minutes.

Lamare Bogarde's cross caused problems, and Jack Hunt fired home at the far post, despite Tickle's desperate attempts to claw it off the line.

Tom Pearce took over at the break from Omar Rekik, who had not enjoyed the best 45, but the home side continued to ask the questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was 3-1 within eight minutes of the restart when Latics coughed up the ball again, and Aaron Collins smashed the ball past an exposed Tickle from 12 yards.

Stephen Humphrys took over from Aasgaard, but Latics were indebted to Tickle for tipping behind an Antony Evans strike from 30 yards.

Scott Smith and Josh Magennis replaced Clare and Callum Lang, as Shaun Maloney rolled the dice to get his side back into the game.

But goal number four arrived midway through the second period, Hunt's cross from the right finding an unmarked John Marquis, who planted his header beyond Tickle from six yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marquis was almost in again shortly after, when he weaved his way past a handful of defenders, and looked to be shooting for goal, only for Scott Smith to deny him with a great block out of nowhere.