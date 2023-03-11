Less than 24 hours after the club confirmed the March wages had not been paid on time, Latics were no match for the Championship leaders and remain rock bottom of the table.

Latics had an early escape when Anass Zaroury's low shot came back off the post, but it only took 14 minutes for the opener to arrive.

Steven Caulker came closest to scoring for Latics with this header

Zaroury crossed from the left and Nathan Tella was unmarked to nod home past Ben Amos.

Tella almost doubled the advantage moments later when he latched on to a long ball over the top.

With Amos in two minds as to whether to come for it or stay on his line, Tella sent a low shot flying inches wide of the far post.

Latics were struggling to get into the game, and their cause wasn't aided on 28 minutes when Omar Rekik lunged in on Tella for the second time, to pick up a second yellow card and reduce Latics to 10 men.

Steven Caulker replaced Josh Magennis in the ensuing reshuffle, which led to Latics having their best spell of the game.

After Amos had done well to deny Ian Maatsen, Caulker got on the end of a cross from skipper Tendayi Darikwa.

Unfortunately for Latics, Arijanet Muric pulled off one of the saves of the season from point-blank range, at the expense of a corner.

Latics had an even better chance in first-half stoppage-time, when Ashley Fletcher latched on to a woefully underhit backpass.

The on-loan Watford man advanced on goal, but was denied by another superb save from Muric

Latics would have feklt enthused as they left the pitch at half-time, but any optimism was quickly snatched away from them within two minutes of the restart as Tella doubled the lead.

Only a great save from Amos prevented Ashley Barnes making it three, with Zaroury seeing another effort fly just wide, before lashing over from bang in front of goal.

James McClean, Christ Tiehi, Will Keane and Thelo Aasgaard added fresh pegs in place of Tom Pearce, Callum Lang, Fletcher and Max Power - ruining the latter's record of being on the pitch for every minute this term.