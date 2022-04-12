REPORT: Burton Albion 0 Wigan Athletic 0

Latics had the first opportunity of the game, but former Burton midfielder Tom Naylor couldn't keep his shot down from 25 yards.

The visitors then squandered a gilt-edged chance to open the scoring when Josh Magennis raced clean through of the last defender.

Joe Bennett in action at Burton

However, with only Matej Kovar to beat, the Northern Ireland striker could only fire against the home goalkeeper.

At the other end, Ben Amos did likewise to deal with a stinging strike from Michael Mancienne.

As half-time approached, it was Latics' turn to dodge a bullet when, after Burton hacked clear a corner, Max Power sold Amos way too short with his attempted backpass.

The ball fell to Harry Chapman, 30 yards from goal, with Amos in no man's land, but the finish was wild and miles off target.

It was similarly tight in the second period, with a Joe Bennett free-kick aimed towards Will Keane being bundled away for a corner.

Burton, too, continued to ask questions, with substitute Oumar Niasse figuring over the top from eight yards out.

With one goal always looking like it would prove decisive, Latics threw on Stephen Humphrys for the last 20 minutes, with Callum Lang switching to right wing-back.

But in stoppage-time, Burton almost grabbed a dramatic winner.

Louis Moult raced past Jack Whatmough and looked to be taken down just inside the Latics box, only for the referee to wave play on.

Latics were unable to clear and, with Amos off his line, Joe Powell lobbed towards an empty net.

It looked a goal all the way, but somehow Watts raced back and somehow headed the ball over the top to save a point for his side.