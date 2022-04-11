Wigan Athletic: Five talking points from Lincoln City (a)

1 Then there were six!

How on earth are we down to the last six matches of the campaign? Probably something to do with playing three games a week more often than not. But we're already in the home straight - and Latics have a healthy advantage over their two rivals for automatic promotion. Leam Richardson has always been big on 'controlling the controllables', and not wasting any time or energy on what other teams are doing. But after watching his side deservedly beat Lincoln, there must have been a smile on his face as he learned of Rotherham's home defeat to Charlton and MK Dons dropping two points at Wimbledon. All in all, a perfect day for the 'Tics.

The Latics players celebrate at Lincoln

2 Striking the right tone!

It was all about the forwards at Sincil Bank, with Callum Lang scoring his 16th and 17th goals of the season, and Will Keane taking his tally to a fantastic 22 for the campaign. Indeed, Keane's 21 goals in the league match his previous tally for the rest of his career, underling what a run of form he's in. It would also be remiss not to mention the third 'Amigo', Josh Magennis. The January signing from Hull, by his own admission, took time to settle. But his contribution at the weekend - including key contributions for both of Lang's efforts - shows he brings to the table much more than just goals.

3 Credit where it's due!

Nobody likes to see their side come off second best. But Lincoln boss Michael Appleton didn't come out of his post-match media duties with much credit. His side, he claimed, should have had a penalty (they shouldn't). Latics' third goal should have been disallowed for a foul by Josh Magennis (it shouldn't). And Tom Naylor should have been sent off for an early foul on Chris Maguire (he shouldn't). Lincoln had beaten Latics in each of their last three meetings. Both matches last term - when Latics were at their lowest ebb - saw Lincoln a tad fortunate to pick up all three points. Leam Richardson was, as ever, gracious on both occasions, as he was when the Imps won at the DW back in October. Appleton isn't the only opposition boss to give Latics little or no credit in recent weeks. And he probably won't be the last.

4 Limbs!

One of the highlights of this season has been the utter carnage in the away end as Latics fans and players come together to celebrate goals and wins. And the scenes that followed Callum Lang's second goal were another example of this. This time, there was the added extra of seeing Max Power - having witnessed a home steward pushing a Wigan fan - removing the luminous jacket-wearing employee's woolly hat and tossing it into the away end. The video of which immediately went viral, with the overwhelming majority of replies seeing the funny side.

5 Grounds for optimism!