Latics were well beaten at the Abbey Stadium

Wigan Athletic put in arguably their worst performance under Shaun Maloney to give rock-bottom Cambridge United a first win since Easter Monday – on the two sides’ previous meeting at the Abbey Stadium.

Aiming for a club-record equalling eighth clean sheet in a row, Latics were behind inside five minutes.

The ball was surrendered cheaply to Cambridge, and former Bolton strikers Dan Nlundulu off Elias Kachunga combined to great effect, with the former's shot seemingly taking a crucial deflection off the latter to wrong-foot Sam Tickle.

Latics were then indebted to Tickle for scooping the ball away from the goalline after Michael Morrison's header across goal was met by Jubril Okedina.

The visitors were forced into an early change when Thelo Aasgaard - left on the bench after international duty - replaced the injured Jensen Weir.

But the home side remained in the ascendancy and doubled their lead on 21 minutes.

Korey Smith's shot from 20 yards came back off the post but, unfortunately for Latics, hit the back of the diving Tickle's head and rolled back over the line.

The visitors finally put some passes together and posed a threat, with Calvin Ramsay - replacing his Liverpool colleague Luke Chambers at left-back - advanced down the left before firing just past the far post with his right foot.

Latics' frustration was summed up when both Shaun Maloney and coach Jimmy Barrow were yellow-carded on the near touchline.

But they twice came close to pulling a goal back before half-time, Scott Smith seeing a curling shot tipped behind for a corner, and Aasgaard having a free-kick fly inches past the post.

It was almost came over in first-half stoppage-time, when skipper Jason Kerr played a square ball across his own box straight to Kachunga who, almost apologetically, sidefooted it straight at Tickle from 15 yards.

K'Marni Miller, Dion Rankine and Josh Stones took over from Ramsay, James Carragher and Michael Olakigbe, with Tyrese Francois coming on for his league debut for Matt Smith soon after the restart.

But another goal for Cambridge always looked more likely than a Latics consolation, and it almost arrived when Okedina's header bounced off the crossbar in the final quarter.