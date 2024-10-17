Wigan Athletic star back in the fold after taking time out for 'personal issues'
The 20-year-old - who hasn't featured since the 2-1 defeat to Morecambe in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy on September 3 - had taken time out to sort out some 'personal issues'.
But's been spotted back at Christopher Park - and Maloney is already thinking about bringing him back to the first-team environment.
"It's been really good to see Chris Sze back around the place," said the Latics boss. "He came back to training last week, and has been building up his training over the last seven days.
"He'll train away at the moment and hopefully - I know we're looking a few weeks down the line - if we can get him through the next few weeks of training, we can try to get him a reserve game and look to have him involved in the final Bristol Street Motors game (against Nottingham Forest Under-21s on November 12)."
Sze was expected to push for a first-team spot this season after establishing himself in the squad last term.
But he was not part of the squad that was drawn out for player sponsorship duties recently, and he was not present for the 2024-25 team photo circulated by the club on social media.
And Maloney moved to clarify the situation earlier this month.
"Chris just has a few personal issues that he needs to sort out," he said. "That's the reason people haven't seen him around as much, and he missed the team photograph last week.
"We'll wait as long as we need to with that one, we'll leave him to sort that one out in his own time. Hopefully he'll be back with us before too long. Chris won't be going out on loan, he will be staying with us."
Sze made his debut for Latics against Sunderland in the EFL Cup in September 2021.
He made six appearances in his maiden campaign, all of them in domestic cup competitions.
Following promotion to the Championship, Sze made his league debut on the final day against Rotherham United.
Last season saw him really make an impact, playing 24 times and scoring his first league goal for Latics at Port Vale last December.
