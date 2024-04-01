REPORT: Cambridge United 3 Wigan Athletic 1 - Below-par Tics are schooled down at Cambridge

Wigan Athletic produced one of their worst performances of the season as they were well beaten 3-1 at League One strugglers Cambridge.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 1st Apr 2024, 17:09 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2024, 17:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The visitors almost had a penalty inside two minutes when Josh Magennis was manhandled as he leapt for a Martial Godo cross.

Read More
Former Wigan Athletic man breaks all-time British goal record

After whistling for the offence, the referee then realised the flag was up on the far side for offside.

Martial Godo pulled one back midway through the second half but Latics were well beaten at CambridgeMartial Godo pulled one back midway through the second half but Latics were well beaten at Cambridge
Martial Godo pulled one back midway through the second half but Latics were well beaten at Cambridge
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Cambridge took full advantage on 11 minutes when James Brophy's cross was flicked home at the near post by Gassan Ahadme.

Danny Andrew sent a free-kick just past the post, before Latics were awarded a spot-kick on 34 minutes.

However, after Magennis had seen his effort parried out, Chris Sze looked to have a tap-in from three yards, only to be taken out by a lunging Luke Chambers.

And it didn't get any better for Latics with Cambridge doubling their lead 12m minutes after the restart when Sullay Kaikai's cross was easily headed home by Ahadme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Godo gave Latics hope of an unlikely comeback when he took substitute Matt Smith's delightful lob in his stride before slotting the ball home.

But Cambridge kept them at arm's length and added a third goal seven minutes from time when Andrew curled a brilliant free-kick into the top corner from 30 yards.

Related topics:TICsJosh MagennisLeague One

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.