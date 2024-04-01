Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The visitors almost had a penalty inside two minutes when Josh Magennis was manhandled as he leapt for a Martial Godo cross.

After whistling for the offence, the referee then realised the flag was up on the far side for offside.

Martial Godo pulled one back midway through the second half but Latics were well beaten at Cambridge

And Cambridge took full advantage on 11 minutes when James Brophy's cross was flicked home at the near post by Gassan Ahadme.

Danny Andrew sent a free-kick just past the post, before Latics were awarded a spot-kick on 34 minutes.

However, after Magennis had seen his effort parried out, Chris Sze looked to have a tap-in from three yards, only to be taken out by a lunging Luke Chambers.

And it didn't get any better for Latics with Cambridge doubling their lead 12m minutes after the restart when Sullay Kaikai's cross was easily headed home by Ahadme.

Godo gave Latics hope of an unlikely comeback when he took substitute Matt Smith's delightful lob in his stride before slotting the ball home.