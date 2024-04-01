REPORT: Cambridge United 3 Wigan Athletic 1 - Below-par Tics are schooled down at Cambridge
and live on Freeview channel 276
The visitors almost had a penalty inside two minutes when Josh Magennis was manhandled as he leapt for a Martial Godo cross.
After whistling for the offence, the referee then realised the flag was up on the far side for offside.
And Cambridge took full advantage on 11 minutes when James Brophy's cross was flicked home at the near post by Gassan Ahadme.
Danny Andrew sent a free-kick just past the post, before Latics were awarded a spot-kick on 34 minutes.
However, after Magennis had seen his effort parried out, Chris Sze looked to have a tap-in from three yards, only to be taken out by a lunging Luke Chambers.
And it didn't get any better for Latics with Cambridge doubling their lead 12m minutes after the restart when Sullay Kaikai's cross was easily headed home by Ahadme.
Godo gave Latics hope of an unlikely comeback when he took substitute Matt Smith's delightful lob in his stride before slotting the ball home.
But Cambridge kept them at arm's length and added a third goal seven minutes from time when Andrew curled a brilliant free-kick into the top corner from 30 yards.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.