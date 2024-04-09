Report: Charlie Kelman bags brace as Wigan Athletic take point at Charlton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan defender Charlie Hughes had opened the scoring in the first half… just in the wrong net, lobbing Sam Tickle to give the Addicks the lead, before a second-half brace from Kelman put the visitors in front.

Sadly though, victory was not on the cards as Chuks Aneke’s header with 10 minutes to go rescued a point for the home side. In truth, a victory would have flattered Latics.

Charlie Kelman scored twice as Latics drew 2-2 with Charlton

It was a pretty balanced start and Latics looked like they wanted to build their way into the game rather than rush in.

Both sides enjoyed early chances with Alfie May’s deflected shot scooped up by Tickle before Scott Smith curled an effort over the bar from the edge of the box.

Latics’ laboured approach invited more pressure, encouraging the hosts to try their luck and on 19 minutes a hopeful high ball caught Hughes out. The usually reliable defender was put under pressure by May and instead of showing his usual composure, lobbed his own goalkeeper, putting Charlton in front.

There was a call for a foul in the build up to the goal, which may well have unsettled Hughes, but the referee wasn’t interested.

Latics struggled to respond but Charlton also offered little more in a rather dull first half.

The second half saw Tom Pearce replace Charlie Goode at the back as Latics faced an early bombardment.

Within the first five minutes of the restart, Tickle had to produce a brilliant stop to deny Thierry Small before George Dobson’s deflected effort hit the post and May forced another save from the Latics ‘keeper.

Tickle was kept warm as Charlton continued to attack. He denied May again before Kayne Ramsay was allowed far too much time to attack down the right before firing an effort right at him.

Latics were eventually given a little more time on the ball and worked their way back into the game.

Jonny Smith began to ask more questions down the right, first firing over before his blocked effort led to Latics’ equaliser.

Charlton failed to clear their lines before Martial Godo and then Kelman had efforts, with the latter slotting home.

The striker was in action again four minutes later, timing his run brilliantly to double his tally and put Latics in front.

With little over 10 minutes to go, Aneke had two very different efforts on goal. The first saw him blaze over an open goal but the second saw him equalise with a close range header.