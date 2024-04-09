Wigan Athletic feature on world’s longest football scarf to launch new summer camps

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incredible 100m-long football scarf includes more than 70 football clubs across England, Wales and Scotland to mark the nationwide launch of a Kellogg’s football camps programme, in partnership with the English Football League, Manchester City, Celtic and Rangers.

The impressive scarf is the result of more than 500 combined hours spent across design, knitting, and sewing with each club element hand-sewn by a team of specialists in Manchester.

Wigan Athletic feature on the incredible 100m-long football scarf to mark the nationwide launch of Kellogg’s Football Camps.

To celebrate the announcement, Kellogg’s is giving away 30,000 free places for the camps, available to kids aged 5-15, before they kick off this summer, with parents in the north west able to sign up now.

Past and present footballing icons including Michael Dawson, Jermaine Beckford, and Chloe Kelly, Demi Stokes and Ruby Mace supported the launch this week, as it’s revealed nearly nine in 10 UK parents want to reduce their children’s screen time during the school holidays

Speaking on behalf of the EFL’s involvement in the programme, former Hull City and England defender, Michael Dawson said: "For me, football camps during school breaks were where I had the most fun, kicking the football around with your mates.

"The EFL has such an advantage being part of so many different communities up and down the country, and to have Kellogg’s on board this summer to give so many kids the same opportunity I had when I was younger is really exciting.”

Kellogg’s football camps sessions will take place throughout June/July and September.