Latics settled well and hit the bar inside 15 minutes.

Max Power's pinpoint free-kick found the head of Will Keane, but the flag went straight up for offside.

James McClean in action for Latics at Coventry

A Power corner was then headed back by Jack Whatmough into the path of James McClean, whose rocket shot didn't miss by much.

As half-time approached, the visitors had a massive let-off when Kasey Palmer was played through on goal, while having his shirt clearly being pulled by Curtis Tilt.

The City attacker stayed on his feet and shot wide, with the referee giving a goal-kick rather than the penalty the home side were expecting.

The home side picked up where they left off in the second half and worked a free hit for Michael Rose near the penalty spot.

His shot, however, almost cleared the roof of the stadium.

City had two huge shouts for a penalty in the space of five seconds, both for handball, with the official again waving them away.

Latics were having to soak up a lot of pressure, and they were almost gifted a goal by one of the home defenders, who played a blind backpass without looking where his goalkeeper, Ben Wilson, was.

Wilson had to race back and clear off the line, much to his colleague's relief.

But the home side's pressure eventually told 13 minutes from time, albeit in hugely fortuitous fashion.

Gustavo Hamer tried his luck from 25 yards, and the ball took a massive deflection off a Latics defender, completely wrongfooting Jones.

Thelo Aasgaard and Gwion Edwards joined fellow subs Josh Magennis and Nathan Broadhead as Latics tried to shake it up a bit.

But the home side always looked the more likely scorers, with Tyler Walker blasting inches wide with two minutes to go.

And Latics' luck ran out towards the end of the six added minutes when Viktor Gyokeres raced through from halfway to coolly slot past Jones.