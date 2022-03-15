REPORT: Crewe Alexandra 0 Wigan Athletic 2

With both sides desperate for the points for differing reasons, it was a very open start at the Mornflake Stadium.

Latics skipper Tendayi Darikwa - back from suspension - had a shot well saved by the home goalkeeper.

Stephen Humphrys congratulates Josh Magennis after his goal

At the other, Ben Amos had to be alert to deny Callum Ainley.

Latics had a massive shout for handball as a Latics corner was flicked on at the near post, but the official ruled the contact was at too close range.

Crewe were doing everything they could to slow down any attempt by Latics to speed up the game, which was proving frustrating for the visitors.

But the vital breakthrough arrived a minute before the interval, when Max Power's free-kick from the right was headed home powerfully at the near post by Magennis.

And Latics gained a stranglehold on the goal eight minutes after the restart with their second goal.

This time it was Joe Bennett who crossed from the left, and Keane towered at the far post to head home his 19th goal of the campaign.

Dariwka saw a shot deflected inches wide of the far post as Latics turned the screw, with Tom Pearce, Gwion Edwards and Graeme Shinnie all getting run-outs in the final quarter to help see out the game.