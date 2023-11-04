REPORT: Exeter City 0 Wigan Athletic 2: Latics advance in FA Cup after second Exeter triumph in a fortnight
The opening quarter was all Exeter, with former Latics man Yanic Wildschut causing all kinds of problems.
First he bore in on goal and Latics did well to turn his cross behind for a corner.
The Dutchman then saw a fine shot turned past the post by Sam Tickle, who also denied Vince Harper from close range.
Alex Hartridge headed wide from a great position, before Latics enjoyed a rare trip into home territory.
Martial Godo went down in the box, under a challenge from Will Aimson, although the official waved play on.
Sean Clare had already required treatment before he was forced off, replaced in the backline by Omar Rekik.
Latics didn't let it affect them, though, with Scott Smith working a yard for himself and seeing a superb shot diverted away for a corner.
At the other end, Tickle denied Zak Jules and Wildschut, before Godo was brought down in full flow as he raced through the middle.Fortunately for the home side, Harry Kite was shown only a yellow card, when it could easily have been a red.
Exeter were unable to take full advantage of the let-off at the other end, when James Scott blasted high over the bar after more good work from Wildschut.
And Latics made them pay by taking the lead 13 minutes after the restart, when a Jordan Jones shot was parried out for Aasgaard to convert from close range.
Aasgaard then fired just over the top as the home side's confidence levels seemed to drop.
Jack Aitchison dragged a shot well wide of Tickle's goal, but Latics were enjoying more and more of the game.
With Callum McManaman, Liam Shaw and Josh Magennis adding fresh legs for Godo, Smith and Stephen Humphrys, Latics didn't look in much danger of conceding.
And they added a second goal three minutes from time thanks to a wonder-goal from Sessegnon, to give Latics a second 2-0 victory on this ground in the space of a fortnight.