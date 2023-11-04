Second-half goals from Thelo Aasgaard and Steven Sessegnon were enough to send Wigan Athletic into the second round of the FA Cup thanks to a 2-0 victory at Exeter City.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The opening quarter was all Exeter, with former Latics man Yanic Wildschut causing all kinds of problems.

First he bore in on goal and Latics did well to turn his cross behind for a corner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thelo Aasgaard's goal just before the hour mark set Latics on their way at Exeter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dutchman then saw a fine shot turned past the post by Sam Tickle, who also denied Vince Harper from close range.

Alex Hartridge headed wide from a great position, before Latics enjoyed a rare trip into home territory.

Martial Godo went down in the box, under a challenge from Will Aimson, although the official waved play on.

Sean Clare had already required treatment before he was forced off, replaced in the backline by Omar Rekik.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latics didn't let it affect them, though, with Scott Smith working a yard for himself and seeing a superb shot diverted away for a corner.

At the other end, Tickle denied Zak Jules and Wildschut, before Godo was brought down in full flow as he raced through the middle.Fortunately for the home side, Harry Kite was shown only a yellow card, when it could easily have been a red.

Exeter were unable to take full advantage of the let-off at the other end, when James Scott blasted high over the bar after more good work from Wildschut.

And Latics made them pay by taking the lead 13 minutes after the restart, when a Jordan Jones shot was parried out for Aasgaard to convert from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aasgaard then fired just over the top as the home side's confidence levels seemed to drop.

Jack Aitchison dragged a shot well wide of Tickle's goal, but Latics were enjoying more and more of the game.

With Callum McManaman, Liam Shaw and Josh Magennis adding fresh legs for Godo, Smith and Stephen Humphrys, Latics didn't look in much danger of conceding.