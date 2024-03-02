Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In an end-to-end game from the off, Fleetwood were ahead inside 15 minutes, when on-loan Celtic midfielder Bosun Lawal played a one-two and volleyed home in clinical fashion past Sam Tickle.

Credit Latics for the response, with Humphrys – restored to the starting XI after his derby winner against Bolton Wanderers in midweek – firing home within two minutes from just inside the Fleetwood box.

The boisterous Latics fans behind the goal were celebrating again on 26 minutes when Martial Godo’s cross was headed home in emphatic style by Thelo Aasgaard.

However, again the lead didn’t last long, with Lawal scoring his and Fleetwood’s second goal from just outside the area, after waltzing past his marker.

Fleetwood took a 3-2 lead nine minutes after the restart when Gavin Kilkenny’s shot took a massive deflection off Aasgaard, meaning no chance for Tickle.

After another mistake at the back from Latics, only a phenomenal block from Luke Chambers denied Jayden Stockley a free hit on goal.

The ball was in the net from the resulting corner, but the referee’s whistle had long gone for a foul on a visiting defender.

Sadly for Latics, the respite was only temporary, as Stockley planted a free header into the Wigan net to make it 4-2.

That was the cue for Latics to make a quadruple substitution, with Scott Smith, Jordan Jones, Callum McManaman and Josh Magennis replacing Jason Kerr, Matt Smith, Jonny Smith and Humphrys.

Only a brilliant block from Scott Smith prevented a fifth goal for Fleetwood before, within seconds, Aasgaard smashed a shot against the Fleetwood bar with the goalkeeper well beaten.

Wigan’s fifth and final change saw Charlie Hughes replace Charlie Goode, but the home side continued to dominate and look the more likely scorers of a seventh goal in the game.