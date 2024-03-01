Wigan Athletic star reveals foreign ambition before realising: ‘That’s where I want to go’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The midfielder, then 22, was at a crossroads after being released by Arsenal after more than a decade with the Gunners.

Having come through the ranks with England star Bukayo Saka, Smith had been sent out on loan to Swindon, Charlton and Doncaster, but hadn't made a senior appearance for his boyhood club. when the time come to move on

Matt Smith celebrates scoring his first goal for Latics, the winner at Shrewsbury last month

He had plenty of options, with offers both here and abroad.

But after speaking to Latics boss Shaun Maloney and sporting director Gregor Rioch, he says he instinctively knew he'd found a club that met his ambitions and philosophy.

“I was considering going abroad before joining Wigan," said Smith, who had joined Arsenal at the age of seven. "Because I’ve had three other loans in League One and the way I play, this division is tough.

“I had a meeting with the gaffer and Gregor, who ran me through the plan for where they see Wigan going over the next few years, what the manager thinks of my game and the style he plays.

"I came out and said to my agent: ‘That’s where I want to go’.

“It aligned with what I have been taught at Arsenal my whole footballing life.

"That has made the transition easier as it is rare in League One to have this set-up. It was a perfect fit for me and I feel at home.”

Rioch had strong ties with Arsenal - his dad Bruce, had managed the club before being appointed Latics boss in 2000-01 - which helped to get the deal in motion.

“He knows one of the coaches at Arsenal quite well who helps oversee the loans, Ken Gillard,” added Smith, who was an unused substitute for Arsenal in the 2020 FA Cup final against Chelsea.

“It was my first time meeting him but all of my family support Arsenal so when I went home and told my dad, I was definitely only going to one place then.”

Smith's gut feeling about Wigan has proved to be correct, with him quickly becoming a pivotal figure in a side packed full of promising Academy graduates.

“It’s a young team,” added Smith, speaking to the Athletic. “For a few boys, it is their first season in professional football, so considering the points deduction, we’re on a good path.

“They have a strong academy here so I am probably one of the most experienced ones, which is mad. We should be even stronger next year.

“This season we’ve had some big wins against big teams, so we know we’re capable. It’s just about finding that consistency but that will come the more everyone plays together and the longer you work with the gaffer.

“Next year, we’ll be looking at being title contenders, 100 per cent.”