Jensen Weir and Jason Kerr combine to snuff out a Huddersfield attack

Wigan Athletic lost for the first time in five matches as League One play-off chasers Huddersfield Town edged a scrappy game in West Yorkshire by the only goal.

Jonny Smith, restored to the starting XI after his match-winning show off the bench at Cambridge had an early shot parried out, with Maleace Asamoah firing the rebound well over.

At the other end, Luke Robinson was very lucky indeed when, after being sold short by a colleague, he slid in on Ben Wiles right on the edge of the box.

A couple of inches nearer the goal and it would have been a penalty, but fortunately for Latics it was just a free-kick.

They then had another let-off when Wiles lined up the set-piece and curled a lovely shot over the wall and against the outside of the post.

Thelo Aasgaard had a shot for Latics touched around the post, and that was about it for a first period lacking in excitement and quality.

When the opening goal arrived nine minutes after the restart, it was the home side that went in front.

David Kasumo crossed from the right and Oliver Turton was given too much time and space at the near post to place his shot just inside Sam Tickle's left-hand upright.

Only a great save from Tickle prevented Josh Koroma doubling the Town lead from distance.

And not even the second-half introductions of Dion Rankine, Callum McManaman, Chris Sze, Paul Dummett and Scott Smith could rouse the visitors into a response on the scoreboard.

The result leaves Latics in 16th position in the table, with 21 points from their 17 matches played.

They’re only two points above the relegation zone, and now 10 adrift of the play-offs.