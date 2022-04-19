REPORT: Ipswich Town 2 Wigan Athletic 2

Latics were looking to pick up after Saturday's surprise home defeat to Cambridge, but they struggled to get anything going in the first half an hour.

Former Latics skipper Sam Morsy warmed the hands of Ben Amos, who might have opted to catch instead of parrying the ball out.

Will Keane celebrates his goal

Fortunately, Jack Whatmough was on hand to clear before a Town attacker could pounce.

Keane was then forced to hoof the ball away after Latics struggled to clear a set-piece.

A scramble in the Latics penalty box scramble led to a golden opportunity for Macauley Bonne, only for Amos to make a fine save, but the flag was up in any case.

Latics looked as though they'd held out until the break, but it got even better for the visitors in the last minute of the half.

Joe Bennett's corner found the head of Will Keane, who made no mistake against his former employers.

There was still time for Keane to see up Callum Lang, whose shot was blocked.

Latics did well to withstand the inevitable onslaught from Town at the beginning of the second period.

But unfortunately the defence cracked on the hour mark, with Conor Chaplin firing home from eight yards.

Jordan Cousins took over from Stephen Humphrys to give Latics added strength in the middle of the park.

And they almost regained the lead when Bennett almost got in behind, only for former Latics goalkeeper Christian Waklton to make a fine save.

Town took full advantage in the next attack, with Morsy of all people slamming home from six yards to put the home side ahead.

But credit Latics for their response, with Lang releasing Keane, whose powerful shot was well saved.

And Keane wasn't to be denied with four minutes left, rifling home Max Power's inviting delivery to make it 2-2.