Meet the Wigan Athletic stars of the future!

The youngsters will all join Kieran Driscoll's Under-18 squad for next term, having agreed two-year scholarships.

"This is a really good group of young footballers," said Under-16s coach Marc Maddocks. "Their values and standards are really strong and they have been a pleasure to coach this season.

Wigan Athletic's new batch of Under-18s are presented to the DW Stadium at the weekend

They are as follows, with Academy head of recruitment Kenny Williams giving an insight into each player:

HARRY CAMPBELL – GOALKEEPER

Harry comes from Knowsley and was formerly with Manchester United. He’s a strong communicator and has good distribution off the floor with both feet. A strong and confident character, he conducts himself in the correct way.

TROY MALUNDA – DEFENDER/MIDFIELDER

Troy came to us last summer from grassroots football with Malgada in Manchester. He has an excellent profile for a centre midfielder and can also operate at centre back. He has a fantastic desire to be a footballer, is very energetic as a box-to-box midfielder and does have a goal or two in him.

EKO SOLOMON – DEFENDER

Eko hails from Brighouse and was previously with both Blackburn and Everton. He can play in numerous left-sided positions. Eko is bright in his academic programme and is the Head Boy at his school. Eko is powerful, athletic, energetic and tough-tackling.

CALLUM JONES – DEFENDER

Callum is a local boy, a Wigan Athletic fan who has been with us since Under-9s. Callum likes to join in attacks, has a fantastic work ethic and is the captain of the team. He’s a well-mannered individual and has progressed through our system in recent years.

EWAN HAMPSON – DEFENDER

Ewan was previously with Liverpool. He hails from the Wirral and can play on the left side of the defence. He’s technically proficient, likes to deliver from wide areas and loves joining in with attacks.

HARRY RIMMER – MIDFIELDER

Harry was previously with Everton and came to us around five years ago. He’s a physical central midfield player who, like Troy, has a good profile for his position. Harry has a great range of passing, is good defensively in a one-v-one and makes good forward runs from midfield to get into the box. Harry is a good personality to have in our full-time programme.

JARMA MOHAMED – MIDFIELDER

Jarma has previously played for Liverpool, Manchester City and Blackburn. He hails from Toxteth and is a brave central midfield player. He has excellent passing and the ability to receive the ball. Jarma shows good leadership, a good attitude and is a vital cog in the team.

MATTHEW ECKERSALL – MIDFIELDER

Matthew hails from Astley and is a creative midfield player. Matthew has previously trialled with Manchester City and Liverpool but agreed to come here to Wigan. Technically, he is very bright and has matured in his five years here at Wigan. His biggest strength is his passing and receiving and he does have an eye for a goal.

NATHAN SANDISON – FORWARD

Nathan played schoolboy football in Liverpool and joined us around three years ago. He plays as a striker or a No.10, with football ability beyond his years. He scores lots of goals, has a desire to progress and has regularly played in our Under-18s as an Under-16. Nathan has a great personality, has good football intelligence and understands the game.

KYLAN DEPEIAZA – FORWARD