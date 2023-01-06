News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic lose services of international forward

Wigan Athletic have lost the services of loan forward Nathan Broadhead after Everton exercised an option to recall him.

By Paul Kendrick
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Welshman joined Latics on a season-long loan last summer.

However, the Toffees have brought him back to Goodison Park, amid speculation he may be sold elsewhere.

Nathan Broadhead scored four times in 22 appearances for Latics
We'd like to thank Nathan for his efforts during his time with us, and wish him all the best moving forward," said Latics in a club statement.

Broadhead scored four goals in 22 appearances during his time at the DW.

He becomes the second player to depart in the space of just 24 hours.

Midfielder Graeme Shinnie joined one of his former clubs, Aberdeen, on loan for the rest of the season on Thursday night.

Latics face a trip down to Luton in the third round of the FA Cup this weekend.

Their next Championship fixture is on Saturday week at fellow strugglers Cardiff.