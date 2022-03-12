REPORT: MK Dons 1 Wigan Athletic 1

After a very uninspiring opening quarter, the first shooting opportunity of the game fell to the home side, but Mo Eisa's effort was repelled by a fantastic block from Jason Kerr.

At the other end, Max Power whipped in a free-kick that was only inches in front of the lunging Curtis Tilt and Will Keane.

Tom Naylor celebrates his goal

Latics suffered a blow just before the break when Callum Lang picked up his 10th booking of the season, which will rule him out of the trip to Crewe on Tuesday and visit of Morecambe next weekend.

Moments later, Lang had a chance to make amends, but couldn;t control a lovely through ball from Stephen Humphrys.The home side started the second period in the ascendancy, and Eisa was temporarily through, only for Gavin Massey to come across and steal the ball.

Latics then started to dominate and, after Max Power saw a shot deflected just past the post, the visitors took the lead on 58 minutes.

A corner was cleared into the path of Tom Pearce, who tried his luck from 30 yards.

The ball took a slight deflection on its way to Tom Naylor, who the defence had left all on his own, and the midfielder controlled superbly before slotting the ball under Jamie Cuming.

Latics sent on Gwion Edwards and Josh Magennis for Massey and Humphrys to add fresh legs in the final quarter.

But they couldn't withstand an onslaught, with Harry Darling taking advantage of a free header from a corner to equalise with two minutes to go.

Second-placed Latics remain ahead of the Dons only on goal difference, but with three games in hand.