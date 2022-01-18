REPORT: Morecambe 1 Wigan Athletic 2

Stephen Humphrys celebrates his late winner for Latics

Morecambe got off to a flyer and took a seventh-minute lead, looking nothing like a side fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table.

Left-back Greg Leigh got the better of Gavin Massey, and Kell Watts could only deflect the cross into the path of Cole Stockton, who rifled past Ben Amos.

It could and perhaps should be 2-0 to Morecambe shortly after, when Latics couldn't deal with a free-kick and Anthony O'Connor headed over from close range.

Latics almost pulled level in slapstick fashion, when a Max Power corner was punched against his own post by home goalkeeper Trevor Carson, who was relieved to see the ball hacked off the line by a colleague.

Carson made amends when he did ever so well to tip a super shot from Callum Lang round the post.

Lang then sent over a brilliant cross that looked perfect for the onrushing James McClean, but the Ireland winger couldn't keep his header down.

Latics were ending the half on top, and they restored parity seconds before the whistle when Power and Tendayi Darikwa teed up Keane, who controlled and fired home from close range.

Credit Morecambe, they started the second half as brightly as they had the first, with Jonah Ayunga forcing Amos into a fine stop.

Amos was clutching thin air moments later, however, and the Latics goalie was mightily relieved to see Stockton's curling shot from 30 yards hit the post.

Latics were next to be robbed by the woodwork, with Power's magnificent free-kick delivery being stabbed against the bar by a stretching Lang.

The visitors sent on Humphrys and Gwion Edwards to try and tip the balance their way.

And Humphrys responded with the winning goal 17 minutes from time, with a great header from Lang's corner.

Latics are now a single point behind leaders Wycombe - with FOUR games still in hand.