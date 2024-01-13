Fit-again Matt Smith helped to create Wigan Athletic’s equaliser – five minutes after coming off the bench for his first appearance in almost four months – in the 1-1 draw at Northampton.

Skipper Josh Magennis celebrates levelling the scores just after the hour mark

The former Arsenal midfielder marked his long-awaited return in fine style, to help the visitors rescue a point from a game in which they played some decent football without really threatening the home goal – and paid a high price for another error at the back.

Latics created the first chance of the game, only for Jordan Jones to fire high over the top from 15 yards.

But it was the home side who took the lead on the 16-minute mark.

Latics had only themselves to blame, with Baba Adeeko selling Liam Morrison well short on the edge of his own area.

That allowed Kieron Bowie to nip in and touch the ball beyond Sam Tickle, who could only bring down his opponent, at the expense of a yellow card.

Sam Hoskins, who put the Cobblers ahead at the DW at the start of the campaign, made no mistake from the spot and the home side had the lead.

Martial Godo fluffed his lines when presented with a chance to put Latics level, before the visitors again almost shot themselves in the foot.

A mix-up again allowed in Bowie, with Tickle this time making a good save - although the whistle had already gone for a non-existent foul.

Latics almost levelled before half-time when Thelo Aasgaard's corner was met by the head of Liam Morrison, only for Lee Burge to make a fine save at point-blank range.

It still wasn't quite happening for the visitors as the hour mark approached, prompting Shaun Maloney to send on Matt Smith - back after almost four months out injured - and Callum McManaman, for Morrison and Adeeko.

And the move reaped instant rewards, with Smith splitting the home defence with a wonderful pass to find Godo, whose cross was slotted home by Josh Magennis.