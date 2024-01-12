Wigan Athletic discover route to Wembley as Bristol Street Motors 'earnings' revealed

Wigan Athletic will again have to travel across to Yorkshire if they are to keep their Wembley dream alive in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Latics are hopeful of another Wembley appearance in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy

Latics were already preparing to travel to South Yorkshire to face League Two outfit Doncaster Rovers next Tuesday in the round of 16.

And if they are victorious, Shaun Maloney's men will return east of the Pennines to face Bradford City - also from the fourth tier - for a place in the last four.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other semi-final tie in the northern section sees Blackpool host holders Bolton Wanderers.

Latics boss Maloney has been fully vindicated in his decision to play a strong side in each round so far.

Having received £20,000 for taking part, Latics boosted the coffers by a further £20,000 for beating Leicester Under-21s and drawing against Fleetwood and Tranmere (winning both ties on penalty shoot-outs).

The round of 32 victory over Stockport was worth another cool £20,000, with another £40,000 on the way if they can see off Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victory at Bradford would see them bank a further £50,000 - and secure a place in the last four.

The eventual winners at Wembley will pick up a cheque for £100,000, with the runners-up going home with £50,000.

Latics have won the trophy twice in its previous guises – the Freight Rover Trophy in 1985 and the Auto Windscreens Shield in 1999.

Full quarter-final draw:

(North)

Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers or Wigan Athletic

Blackpool v Bolton Wanderers

(South)

Peterborough United or Crawley Town v AFC Wimbledon

Wycombe Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion Under-21