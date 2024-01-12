Wigan Athletic discover route to Wembley as Bristol Street Motors 'earnings' revealed
Latics were already preparing to travel to South Yorkshire to face League Two outfit Doncaster Rovers next Tuesday in the round of 16.
And if they are victorious, Shaun Maloney's men will return east of the Pennines to face Bradford City - also from the fourth tier - for a place in the last four.
The other semi-final tie in the northern section sees Blackpool host holders Bolton Wanderers.
Latics boss Maloney has been fully vindicated in his decision to play a strong side in each round so far.
Having received £20,000 for taking part, Latics boosted the coffers by a further £20,000 for beating Leicester Under-21s and drawing against Fleetwood and Tranmere (winning both ties on penalty shoot-outs).
The round of 32 victory over Stockport was worth another cool £20,000, with another £40,000 on the way if they can see off Doncaster.
Victory at Bradford would see them bank a further £50,000 - and secure a place in the last four.
The eventual winners at Wembley will pick up a cheque for £100,000, with the runners-up going home with £50,000.
Latics have won the trophy twice in its previous guises – the Freight Rover Trophy in 1985 and the Auto Windscreens Shield in 1999.
Full quarter-final draw:
(North)
Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers or Wigan Athletic
Blackpool v Bolton Wanderers
(South)
Peterborough United or Crawley Town v AFC Wimbledon
Wycombe Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion Under-21
The semi-final draw is not regionalised.