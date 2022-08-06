REPORT: Norwich City 1 Wigan Athletic 1

Norwich started like a house on fire, with the opening quarter one-way traffic.

Teemu Pukki had a shooting chance which was repelled by a great block from Curtis Tilt.

James McClean celebrates opening the scoring

Pukki dragged another effort past the far post, before Milot Rashica got in behind the defence and lobbed over Ben Amos, only for Tilt to get back and clear.

Max Aarons then fired just past the far post, before Latics began to find their feet.

Callum Lang almost red with the visitors' first sight of goal, after g played in by Will Keane.

But Tim Krul was off his line in a flash to smother the ball.

The Norwich goalkeeper was helpless moments later, however, when Keane played in McClean, who controlled and slotted into the bottom corner just before the half-hour.

Latics ended the half on top without being able to add to their tally.

And they were almost pegged back seconds after the restart when Milot Rashica's shot was well saved by Amos.

The equaliser did come on the hour mark, and Amos might feel he could have done better with Max Aarons' shot, which appeared to go through him from close range.

But the Latics goalkeeper more than made amends shortly after, with a stunning fingertip save to divert Pukki's goalbound effort on to the bar and away.