Thelo Aasgaard accepts the congratulations off Stephen Humphrys after competing his hat-trick at Peterborough

Latics had to overcome a huge early blow when Steven Sessegnon limped inside seven minutes to be replaced by Jordan Jones.

And the nice early move from Posh cut Latics apart, with the cross coming over and Sean Clare having to make a vital clearance at the far post.

Latics had another escape when Sam Tickle had to make a fantastic double save from point-blank range inside a crowded six-yard box.

But after weathering the storm, Latics took the lead on 20 minutes in style, when Jones skipped down the left, and his cross was steered home at the near post by Aasgaard.

Back came Posh and Tickle had to punch clear before Charlie Goode headed away from close to the goalline.

But Latics were continuing to play their football against a side rated pre-game by Shaun Maloney as the strongest in the division, and should have doubled their lead before the break.

Matt Smith teed up Martial Godo, who cut inside and, from 12 yards out, forced a great save from Nicholas Bilokapic.

Latics picked up where they'd left off after the restart, with Jones volleying just wide off Godo's cross, before Clare couldn't quite reach a searching cross from Aasgaard.

Number two did arrive on 52 minutes, however, with Aasgaard firing home from the edge of the box, with the ball possibly taking a slight nick off Josh Magennis on its way in.

Jason Kerr, Scott Smith, Stephen Humphrys and new signing Charlie Kelman took over from Clare, Charlie Hughes - who had just taken a hefty knock - Magennis and Godo.

But Latics were dealt a setback with 14 minutes to go when Matt Smith was given two yellow cards in the space of 10 minutes to reduce the visitors to 10 men.

Incredibly, the 10 men increased their lead with five minutes to go when Humphrys bamboozled the home defence down the left, and crossed for Aasgaard to complete his hat-trick.

However, Latics had to overcome late drama before the end, with Tickle making a brilliant save to prevent one of his team-mates putting through his own net, only for Jonson Clarke-Harris to bundle home from close range.