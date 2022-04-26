REPORT: Portsmouth 3 Wigan Athletic 2

Wigan Athletic must wait until the last day of the season to confirm their return to the Championship after blowing a two-goal half-time lead to lose 3-2 at mid-table Portsmouth.

By Paul Kendrick
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 9:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 10:01 pm

Wigan made a fast start with Jordan Cousins heading over, before narrowly failing to find Will Keane in a good position.

Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic

But Pompey went close with their first real attack, George Hirst firing just wide of the left-hand upright.

Jack Whatmough

Latics then gained a stranglehold in the game with two goals in the space of seven minutes just before half-time.

First, Callum Lang headed powerfully home from Tom Pearce's left-wing delivery.

Then, in first-half stoppage-time, Will Keane slotted home from another Pearce cross.

The Latics fans were enjoying their night, until it all started to unravel just after the hour mark.

Hirst pulled one back on 62 minutes, before repeating the trick two minutes later.

Latics then needed Amos to make a stunning save to deny Marcus Harness, with Jack Whatmough then called on to make an inch-perfect sliding challenge to deny Hirst his hat-trick.

But it was all Pompey at this point, and substitute Aiden O'Brien completed an unlikely - and painful, from Latics' point of view - comeback with three minutes left.

