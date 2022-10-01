REPORT: Rotherham United 0 Wigan Athletic 2

Having had a fortnight to stew on the home defeat to Reading just before the international break, Latics started extremely positively against a side still without a leader after Paul Warne’s departure last week.

Two of the four men brought into the side were quick to combine, with Nathan Broadhead supplying Charlie Wyke with a touch filthier than a miner's shovel.

Will Keane accepts the congratulations of his team-mates after opening the scoring

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wyke's shot was blocked though, but the striker made amends in the 12th minute.

After getting away down the right, Wyke's pull-back found Keane, who smashed home his fourth goal of the campaign from 12 yards.

Ryan Nyambe - in for skipper Tendayi Darikwa - shot just wide, with Rotherham struggling to get a foothold in the game.

Ben Amos was alert to deny Wes Harding from the Millers' first attack, but it was Latics who continued to ask most of the questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naylor – the fourth change to the line-up – saw a shot deflect just wide, with the resulting corner from McClean having to be headed off the line.

McClean was then in action at the other end when Chiedozie Ogbene sent a looping shot over Amos, only for the Ireland man to somehow get back and head the ball away to safety.

Naylor was needed to block another shot, before stepping up just before the break at the other end, sending a shot whistling just past the post.

Latics came close to a second goal barely a minute after the restart, when Max Power's shot hit a home defender before being pouched by goalkeeper Viktor Johansson before Wyke could pounce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Power was adamant it was a hand that blocked the shot, but the referee ruled otherwise.

Josh Magennis and Darikwa took over from Wyke and Thelo Aasgaard for the final quarter, with Darikwa slotting in at left-back, allowing McClean to push forward.

And it was this tactical tweak that led to the killer second goal with five minutes remaining.

McClean raced clean through before being denied by a stupendous save by Johasson at point-blank range.

Advertisement Hide Ad