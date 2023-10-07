Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stevenage went ahead inside nine minutes, in hugely controversial circumstances.

Baba Adeeko was adjudged to have nudged Jordan Roberts on the edge of the box, with the official pointing straight to the spot.

Kell Watts heads for goal for Latics at Stevenage

Aaron Pressley sent Sam Tickle the wrong way from 12 yards, and Latics had a mountain to climb.

At the other end Martial Godo was also sent tumbling in the area, although this time play was waved on.

Good work from Stephen Humphrys down the right saw him cut in and shoot, only for Taye Ashby-Hammond to make a brilliant save, diving to his right.

Latics task became even more difficult on 34 minutes, when skipper Callum Lang was shown a second quickfire yellow card - much to his disgust.

There followed a lengthy break in play while Stevenage defender Luther James-Wildin was treated following a sickening clash of heads, which saw him stretchered from the field, and straight to hospital.

After play eventually resumed almost 20 minutes later, Latics had a huge let-off when Pressley was left all on his own, 12 yards from goal.

Sam Tickle saved the first effort, with the second attempt going just wide of the post.

After a half-time reshuffle, with Josh Magennis taking over from Kell Watts, and the back five becoming a back four, Latics were still on the back foot.

Another Pressley shot for Stevenage was blocked by a combination of Tickle and Sean Clare, before Elliott List was twice denied by the Wigan goalkeeper.

Credit Latics, they soaked up the rest of the pressure without too much alarm, and Godo got himself free, only to fire straight at Ashby-Hammond.

The home side were then reduced to 10 men when substitute Alex MacDonald clattered Hughes right in front of both dug-outs, sparking ugly scenes which took an eternity to sort out.