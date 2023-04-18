Latics almost went behind with barely 30 seconds on the clock - and had a very familiar face to thank for not doing so.

A Stoke cross from the left found Nick Powell in acres of space, eight yards from goal.

Will Keane was the Latics goalscoring hero at Stoke

However, instead of shooting for goal, he tried to tee up colleague Bersant Celina, only for the pass to be intercepted before it reached him.

At the other end, James McClean - being booed on his return to Stoke - saw a cross fumbled by Jack Bonham, who managed to recover the ball just before Josh Magennis slid in.

That was about it in terms of action for the first half, with neither side able to get much going in attack.

All that changed 10 minutes after the restart, with Latics managing to nose in front.

Max Power's cross was superbly controlled by Keane, who swivelled and found the bottom corner of the net with a clinical finish.

Incredibly, Latics almost pressed the self-destruct button within seconds of the restart.

A mistake from Jack Whatmough presented the ball to Tyrese Campbell, who fired inches wide of the Latics goal.

Boosted by the let-off, Latics pushed forward and almost doubled their advantage just before the three-quarter mark.

Josh Magennis' cross from the left made its way through to Tendayi Darikwa, who absolutely leathered the ball towards the far post.

Unfortunately for Latics, the ball didn't quite have enough bend on it, as it missed the upright by an inch.

Another defensive switch off at the back allowed Stoke another unmarked opportunity, with Morgan Fox's shot flying over the bar.

Darikwa vented his displeasure to team-mate Omar Rekik for the lapse, but the Latics sheet remained clean.

Tom Naylor and Ashley Fletcher replaced Keane and Magennis to add fresh legs in the last 10.

And Fletcher came agonisingly close to making the game safe in the last minute, only to see his shot hacked off the line by Fox.

