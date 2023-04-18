OPINION: Why Wigan Athletic need Shaun Maloney to follow up his 'ruthless' pledge this summer

No more excuses. No more mitigation.

Things have to change. Things will change.

It promises to be another eventful summer for Shaun Maloney and Latics

Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Blackpool summed up the season in a nutshell.

Another switch off at the back proved costly, and nothing at the other end to suggest a comeback was in the offing.

Even with their totally avoidable points deduction, Latics would be propping up the Championship.

Remarkable considering the club is operating with the 12th highest budget in the division.

Larger than both Luton and Coventry - who are third and seventh respectively.

The end of the season cannot come soon enough.

Time for a much-needed reset.

Maloney and chairman Talal Al Hammad have already agreed on a vastly reduced budget for next season.

It’s understood it will be around a third of this year's budget, and two thirds of the outlay in Latics' last season in League One under Leam Richardson.

For further perspective, it's only half of the budget afforded Gary Caldwell in 2015/16 - although the club was still receiving parachute payments at the time.

Nevertheless, it's believed it will still be in the top 6/8 in the division, and Maloney is adamant it's enough to sustain a genuine promotion push.

The Scot has had the most eventful of three months to assess the situation - on and off the field - and work out how to put things right.

And even in the current malaise, he's overseen improvements to allow cautious optimism for the long-term rebuild.

Latics' defensive record under Maloney has been the sixth best in the Championship. It was the worst when he took over.

His points-per-game total since taking over would see Latics out of the bottom three - and indeed as high as 16th after the recent win over QPR.

Of course, as Maloney pointed out at the weekend, Latics have statistically the worst attack in the division, and there's absolutely no getting away from that.

Indeed, the last time Latics scored more than once in a game was in the 2-1 victory in the corresponding fixture against Blackpool back in November.

Pace and ability in one-v-one situations will be at the top of the manager’s wanted list in summer, as well as a focus on younger players who will hopefully generate resale value.

The squad Maloney inherited was the second oldest in the division behind West Brom, and steps have already been taken to reduce that figure.

According to industry stats, the Latics squad also has the lowest resale value in the division - totally at odds with the 'self-sustainable' goal the owners put in when they took over in 2021.

It should once again be an eventful summer at the DW, with plenty of movement in and out.

Maloney currently has 17 senior players under contract beyond this term, but it's expected several will move on for pastures new.

Some exits will be of mutual benefit, some will be players the club had hoped to retain.

It won't quite be the blank canvas we had two summers ago, but hopefully enough to allow Maloney to shape the future in his own vision.

One with a change of culture and mentality, underpinned by free-flowing, attacking football, focused on bringing through - both from outside and within - talented young players, guided on their way by a number of senior players.

It might require one step backwards, but Maloney is adamant the future remains bright - both in the short term and the long term.

'Decisions have to be made, and I have to be ruthless in doing that,' he pledged at Blackpool.

As much in terms of off-field structure as on-field.