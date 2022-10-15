The first half was really scrappy with neither side able to get anything going due to the referee's whistle.

Sunderland thought they'd scored, but the flag was long up for offside and the 'goal' was chalked out.

Charlie Wyke celebrates his goal

The only other incident of ote came when Elliot Embleton went in high and late on Charlie Wyke, and was perhaps fortunate to receive only a yellow card from referee Keith Stroud.

Wyke, however, administered his own justice a minute before the break when he silenced the home supporters who once idolised him.

Indeed, ex-Sunderland men Max Power, Nathan Broadhead and James McClea were all involved, with the Irishma's cross being finished off superbly by Wyke at the far post.

Up to that point, the hosts had enjoyed much of the all and created a few half chances, but Ben Amos hadn't had any real cause for concern in the away goal.

That all changed within nine minutes of the restart, when Embleton - of all people - finished off Dennis Cirkin's cross.

And Cirkin it was who put Suderlad ahead with 18 minutes to go, from Patrick Roerts' cross.

Thelo Aasgaard, Ashley Fletcher and Graeme Shinnie took over from Tom Naylor, Broadhead and Curtis Tilt for the last 15 minutes.