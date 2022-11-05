Swansea started righty, with Armstrong Oko-Flex bursting into the penalty area, only for his low effort to fly wide of the near post.

Latics were also quickly into their stride, however, and took the lead with only eight minutes on the clock.

Will Keane celebrates his opening goal, off James McClean's corner

James McClean's right-wing corner was right on the money, and Will Keane's bullet header flew into the back of the net.

Broadhead then sprinted into the area, only to see his low effort tipped round for a corner.

Incredibly, goal number two duly arrived on 16 minutes, and it was almost carbon-copy of the first.

Again McClean sent over a super inswinging corner, and this time Tom Naylor headed home from the edge of the six-yards box.

Latics looked reasonably comfortable for the rest of the half, only to concede two minutes before the interval.

Ryan Manning's curling shot was just out of the clutches of Jamie Jones, who couldn't quite get there at full stretch.

It was so close to 3-1 Latics seconds before the whistle, when Swans goalkeeper Stephen Benda fumbled a free-kick and only just managed to regather before one of the visiting players could pounce.

Latics were content to play on the break in the second period, with fit-again Callum Lang, Thelo Aasgaard and Josh Magennis adding fresh legs from the bench up top.

Swansea kept pushing, though, and finally managed to draw level six minutes from time.

Jason Kerr was adjudged to have fouled Kyle Naughton in the box, and Joel Piroe smashed home the penalty in style.

Both sides had chances to win it in the seven added minutes.

Substitute Joe Bennett set a Latics free-kick towards the top corner, only for Benda to make a very good save.

At the other end, Jack Whatmough had to throw himself into the path of a goalbound rocket to ensure his side left with a point.