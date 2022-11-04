The former Leeds defender pulled up lame on his recent comeback for the Under-21s.

He was spotted in the crowd at the Watford game last weekend sporting a protective boot, and boss Leam Richardson has confirmed the worst.

Tom Pearce in action against Liverpool in pre-season

"Tom will be out for some time," he said. "We're still waiting on the actual definitive answer to that.

"But he will be out for a few months.

"He's getting no luck, we're getting no luck, but it's where we are at the minute.

"And we'll keep moving forward as a group."

The 24-year-old has been restricted to only two first-team appearances this term.

After a 89th-minute cameo off the bench on the opening day against Preston, he made his only start in the Carabao Cup defeat at Fleetwood in August.

One of only three players – club captain Jamie Jones and Callum Lang being the others – still here from pre-administration, Pearce signed a new deal towards the end of last season to see him through to the summer of 2024.

Richardson was already reeling from the news that goalkeeper Ben Amos will be sidelined until mid-December with a cracked rib.

Latics at least welcomed back Charlie Wyke (hamstring) from injury against Stoke in midweek.

And former Wales international forward Gwion Edwards made the bench for the first time since injuring his Achilles on the opening day of pre-season training back in June.

"It's great to have Gwion back," said Richardson.

"It was obviously disappointing to have lost him on the first day of pre-season, because he's struggled to get up to speed ever since.

"Pre-season is massive for any player, because it prepares you for the whole campaign ahead."

Ryan Nyambe (knee) and Lang (ankle) are unlikely to be back before the upcoming World Cup break.

Graeme Shinnie will at least return from a one-match suspension for Saturday's trip to high-flying Swansea City.