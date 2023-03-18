Latics had an early let-off when Joao Pedro rounded Ben Amos only to shoot into the side netting.

But the visitors also suffered a huge blow when young centre-back Charlie Hughes was forced off the field with what looked to be a leg injury.

James McClean heads Latics level off the underside of the bar

Omar Rekik took over at the heart of the defence, and Watford continued to press.

From a Pedro cross, Imran Louza's finish befitted his surname, failing to make Amos make a save from close range.

At the other end, Danel Sinani pulled the trigger from 25 yards, and it was only just wide of the target.

But Watford had enjoyed the better of the first half, and they took the lead dead on the 45-minute mark after a crazy 60 seconds of play.

Keinan Davis had just missed the sitter to end all sitters, sending over a free header over from literally three yards out, when totally unmarked.

But he made amends moments later when he was sent clear through the right channel, cutting back inside before curling a lovely effort past Amos and into the top corner.

Latics made an attacking change at the interval when Callum Lang took over from Steven Caulker.

And the new man made an immediate impact, crossing from the left for James McClean to head home - via the underside of the bar - within six minutes of the restart.

Watford continued to ask questions, though, with Louza's effort from 15 yards forcing a great save from Amos, diving to his left.

Louza then went even closer, curling a left-foot shot towards the far post, only to see it hit the woodwork, with Amos not getting there.

Latics sent on Josh Magennis and Thelo Aasgaard for Will Keane and Christ Tiehi in the final quarter to try to force a crucial winning goal.

And it almost arrived in the closing stages, when Lang’s shot was saved on the line by Daniel Bachmann, with the Latics man unable to get as much power on the ball as he would have liked.