News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
2 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
3 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
4 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
5 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
6 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

Wigan Athletic set to face Watford with none of first-team squad having been paid

Wigan Athletic's players look set to take to the field at Watford this weekend without a single member of the first-team squad having been paid.

By Paul Kendrick
Published 17th Mar 2023, 13:59 GMT- 2 min read

Wigan Today understands the senior players were offered a partial payment of their wages earlier this week, with the rest being deferred.

Read More
Wigan Athletic: The 12th Man - 'If you're selling, staying, or it's administrati...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the offer was declined by the group, who should have been paid LAST Friday as part of the regular four-weekly cycle.

Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium
Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium
Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium
Most Popular

It was the FOURTH time this season wages weren't received on time by the staff.

And it's understood morale in the camp has - very understandably - taken a huge hit at the worst possible time of the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Latics lie six points adrift of Championship safety with only nine games remaining.

But it seems certain that will extend to nine points with the EFL having imposed a suspended three-point deduction for the third offence, just before Christmas.

The non-playing staff finally received their wages on Thursday dinnertime, and it was hoped the players' overdue payments would soon follow suit.

Sadly, that has not yet been the case.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chairman Talal Al Hammad took to social media last Saturday night to insist the owners remained 'financially committed to building a stronger and more stable future' for the club.

CEO Mal Brannigan also gave an exclusive interview to Wigan Today, where he played down fears on social media that the club was heading for its second administration in three years.

Both pledged the wages issue would be resolved this week.

The game at Watford on Saturday is Latics' last before the final international break of the campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During that time, boss Shaun Maloney has confirmed he will be flying over to Bahrain to meet the owners – and hopefully an explanation of the current situation.

WatfordWiganEFL