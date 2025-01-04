REPORT: Wigan Athletic 0 Birmingham City 3 - May-day, May-day as Alfie gives Tics the Blues
Latics came flying out of the traps and could have scored a couple of goals in the opening 10 minutes.
First, Dale Taylor made a nuisance of himself with the ball falling to Jonny Smith, whose deflected shot was going in before Ryan Allsop readjusted and saved with his feet.
It required another fine save - this time with his hands - from Allsop at full stretch to deny Smith as Latics turned the screw.
However, Birmingham managed to get some possession, and took the lead with their first attack with Alfie May stabbing home from close range.
Before Latics could recover, Birmingham doubled their lead on the half-hour, when Paik Seung-Ho released Ethan Laid down the right, and his cross was steered home by May.
Wigan's misery was exacerbated when Michael Olakigbe hit the post within seconds of the restart, with Allsop this time beaten.
Willum Willumsson wasted a gilt-edged opportunity to make it 3-0 at the beginning of the second half when he wanted far too much time.
But he did get his goal on the hour mark after a lovely passing move down the right.
And not even the introduction off the bench of new signing Joseph Hungbo could inject much cheer into another frustration afternoon for Latics.
