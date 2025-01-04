Wigan Athletic forward completes exit on full-time basis

Josh Stones has left Latics for a fresh start at York City

Josh Stones has completed his permanent move to National League leaders York City after Wigan Athletic received 'a substantial offer that matched our valuation'.

The 21-year-old striker, who joined Latics from non-league Guiseley in the summer of 2022, only returned from a loan spell with Oldham Athletic on Thursday night.

Oldham had wanted to keep hold of Stones, who scored five goals in eight appearances this season, after bagging three in four during an even shorter loan spell last term.

However, waiting in the wings were York – who lie eight points ahead of fifth-placed Oldham – with seemingly deep pockets with which to get a permanent deal done.

The Minstermen are thought to have committed a significant six-figure fee to persuade Stones to drop two divisions on a full-time basis.

Wigan sporting director Gregor Rioch said: "I have worked with Josh for a number of years and I therefore know how eager he is to play senior football on a regular basis.

"We left the decision on his future path up to Josh and he has decided to take up a fresh start with York which we completely understand.

"We were presented with a substantial offer that matched our valuation of Josh and gives us a good return, whilst it ensures we protect ourselves as a club should Josh continue with his development in the way which we hope he will.

"I firstly want to thank Oldham Athletic for giving him the platform to showcase what he can do at that level. This has then brought about an opportunity which was too good for Josh to turn down.

"York also acted with great professionalism in ensuring the deal worked for all parties and we want to wish Josh all the success in his future career."

Stones made a total of 16 appearances for Wigan, scoring three goals.

He tweeted: “Just wanna say a massive thank you to everyone at @LaticsOfficial. Exited for a new challenge at a massive club, see you all soon.”

His departure means Latics now have only two senior strikers on the books, in the form of on-loan duo Joe Hugill (Manchester United) and Dale Taylor (Nottingham Forest).