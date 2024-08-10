REPORT: Wigan Athletic 0 Charlton Athletic 1 - Tics pay high price for lapse at the death
Latics were almost off to a flier with Joe Hugill volleying just wide inside a minute, although the home side were indebted to goalkeeper Sam Tickle for haring off his line to smother Charlton's first foray.
Thelo Aasgaard was central to everything Wigan were putting together and, after having a volley deflected just wide, the Norway Under-21 international sent a free-kick fizzing inches over the bar.
Aasgaard created a gilt-edged opportunity for Baba Adeeko at the beginning of the second half, only fore the young midfielder to completely miss his kick.
And Aasgaard really ought to have put Latics ahead when a sublime first touch sent him clean through on goal, only for him to take too long in shooting, which allowed Kanye Ramsay to get back.
At the other end, Charlton were claiming a penalty for a rather robust challenge by Wigan debutant Will Aimson, which the official decided was just about okay.
Wigan made a couple of double changes, sending on Jordan Jones and Calvin Ramsay for Chris Sze and Steven Sessegnon, and then Charlie Hughes and Josh Stones for Steven Sessegnon and Hugill.
Jones was immediately into the game, sending over a cross that was flicked away from Dion Rankine by Karoy Anderson.
But after Tickle made a good save to deny Tyreece Campbell, Charlton took the lead with nine minutes remaining.
Wigan couldn't clear a free-kick, and Lloyd Jones found himself unmarked at the far post, and slammed home past Tickle.
