Not even the half-time introduction of Callum McManaman off the bench could inspire Latics against Leyton Orient

Wigan Athletic served up one of their worst performances of an increasingly disappointing season as Leyton Orient ran out deserved 2-0 victors at the Brick Community Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only a fine save from Sam Tickle kept the scores level when Sonny Perkins sent Ollie O’Neill clean through.

And after the injury-enforced substitution of Dion Rankine – Wigan’s best player in the opening half-hour – Latics fell behind on 41 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Aimson got too tight to Dan Agyei, who got to the byline and crossed for Jayden Sweeney to slot home from bang in front.

Despite the half-time introduction of Thelo Aasgaard and Callum McManaman, Steven Sessegnon had Wigan’s first real effort on goal well in the final quarter, which was well saved.

A mistake from Jensen Weir led to former Latics loan striker Charlie Kelman racing through on goal, but he sent the ball rolling wide of the near post.

Latics couldn’t capitalise, however, with Aasgaard firing just wide in the closing stages.

And the visitors doubled their lead in stoppage-time when Diallang Jaiyesimi took advantage of a defensive mix-up to roll the ball into an empty net.